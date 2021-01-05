CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.66%; 24 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 7.66% Tuesday, up from 5.29% the day before.

The state reported 30,458 new tests Tuesday, of which 2,332 came back positive. There are currently 1,149 people hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 38 from Monday.

The death toll increased by 24, bringing the new total to 6,192.

The state is ramping up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process and Tuesday the Vaccine Advisory Committee met to discuss who should be part of the next phase of the rollout.

So far, in Phase 1A health care workers, people who live in long-term care facilities and first responders have been prioritized. The governor has said he's been pleased with the rollout of the vaccine in Connecticut, which is one of the top states in the nation for distribution.