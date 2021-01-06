CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.55%; 38 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 8.55% Wednesday, up from 7.66% the day before.

The state reported 29,080 new tests, of which 2,486 came back positive.

There are 1,139 patients hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 10 from Tuesday. There were 38 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,230.

The governor delivered the State of the State address Wednesday, where, among other topics, he discussed the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and praised frontline workers and the scientific community for a long year of work and expressed hope for a brighter 2021.

“Goodbye 2020 and good riddance, a year that has been the most challenging and humbling of my life. One year ago today, we had never heard of COVID, and pandemics seemed a thing of the past. One year later, we have lost over 6,000 members of our Connecticut family to this deadly virus. Schools and universities are trying their hardest to stay open, businesses are fighting for their survival, and working families are struggling to stay afloat.

“But, thanks to all of you, and our amazing scientific community which has developed a safe and effective vaccine in less than one year, there is a hopeful light on the horizon, our state and our nation are on the mend, and Connecticut’s comeback is happening," he said.

Phase 1A of vaccine distribution continues in the state. The governor's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Board met Tuesday to discuss plans for the rollout of the next phase, 1B, and to define who exactly it will include.