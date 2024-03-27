CT delegation responds to former Sen. Joe Lieberman's death

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who served in the Senate for more than two decades and was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000, has died. He was 82.

CT Governor Ned Lamont said Lieberman was a "man of integrity and conviction," despite their political differences.

"I believe we agreed to disagree from a position of principal. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed," Lamont said on X.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Lieberman shaped policies that bettered the lives of residents in Connecticut and across the nation.

"Joe was there to impact critical policies during some of the most pivotal moments in our recent history, whether casting the deciding vote to pass the Affordable Care Act, landmark legislation that has provided more than 21 million Americans access to quality, affordable healthcare, or introducing the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act of 2010. In a post 9/11 era, Joe led legislation that led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security – an effort that is still keeping us safe today," Bysiewicz said.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D) said he is shocked by Lieberman’s sudden passing. He said Lieberman fought hard for what he believed was right, and for the state he adored.

“In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one,” Murphy said.

Attorney General William Tong said, "No one meant more to me in my choice to pursue public service than Joe Lieberman. And no one encouraged me more than he did."

"I first met him when he was Attorney General, and I was a 15-year-old campaign volunteer for his 1988 U.S. Senate race. He was principled and tough, but also incredibly warm and kind, and deeply dedicated to Connecticut and his hometown of Stamford. He has been a mentor and an inspiration throughout my career. I will never forget the moment, on the day I took office as Attorney General, that he called to tell me how proud he was. I would not be Attorney General today if not for his support and the many kindnesses he showed me over the years. It is a profound honor to walk by his portrait every time I step into my office," Tong said in a statement.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she is heartbroken by the loss of a dear friend and former colleague.

"I was blessed to both count Joe as a friend and have the opportunity to serve with him in the Congress for over 20 years. It was a pleasure and honor to do so. Joe leaves an incredible legacy of public service, and he will be deeply missed," DeLauro said in a statement.

In a statement, Rep. John Larson said "America has lost a great champion."

“I have known Joe Lieberman all of my political life, from his time as Majority Leader in the Connecticut State Senate, through his tenure as Attorney General, and on to the United State Senate, where he and Chris Dodd were a dynamic force for the State of Connecticut. While we may have had political differences, I have always had the utmost of respect for Senator Lieberman, someone who cared deeply about his state and this great nation we live in. My heart and prayers go out to Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family. This is a tragic loss for the United States of America," Larson said.

Rep. Jahana Hayes said she is saddened to learn of Lieberman's death. She called him a "dedicated public servant and fierce advocate for our state, the country and the issued he cared so deeply about."

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said the former senator has "always embodied the spirit of bipartisanship in politics," and was willing to see the best in his political opponents.

"He saw them as colleagues who could help forge the best outcomes for Connecticut, rather than enemies to be dismissed because they simply disagreed with him on an issue," Candelora said.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon said Lieberman was a "titan in Connecticut politics and a trailblazer at the national level."

"From a young age, he dedicated his life to serving the state and country he loved and was never afraid to do what he thought was right for both," Scanlon said in a statement.

His funeral will be held on Friday, March 29. Services will be held at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford.