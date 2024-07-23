CT Democratic delegates vote to support Vice President Harris for nomination

There is growing support among Democrats for Vice President Harris to be their nominee for president.

And now delegates from Connecticut are backing her too.

“We are in it to win it. We are ready to go and Kamala has our full support,” said Gemeem Davis, Connecticut Democratic Delegate.

On Monday, the state’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention voted to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I am excited. You see $81 million and 24 hours young people on TikTok all across this country are energized. The Black African American community is energized,” said Kenneth McClary, Connecticut Democratic Delegate.

In a statement, the party chair says voters in the state had previously endorsed President Biden and now after dropping out, they are following his lead to support Harris.

“This is new territory for all of us,” said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst.

A just-released national poll from Quinnipiac University – which was done over the weekend – found Harris leading the pack for who should become the Democratic nominee.

In a faceoff with former President Trump, she’s within the margin of error.

“It looks like game on. Vice President Harris is within striking distance of Trump if the election were held tonight, too close to call all of that. So she's off to a good start,” said Malloy.

No other major candidate has stepped forward.

And backers of Harris say they are ready to go amid this unprecedented situation.

“I think the party was so hungry to be unified. I think that the distraction that was in the party, you know, the last few weeks was taking a toll on everyone,” said Davis.

“We're going to mobilize all across this country to make sure that we knock on every door, make every phone call,” said McClary.

The Connecticut Republicans chairman tells us former President Trump will keep making his case no matter who is the Democrat’s nominee.

And he says challenges in the country right now can be blamed on both President Biden and the vice president.