CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state.

Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.

Connecticut has a small moose population, with about 100 total animals. DEEP officials said moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roads.

Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season from September through October, according to authorities.

DEEP said on average, one out of every 50 moose/car crashes turns deadly. Last year, a pregnant moose died and several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Goshen.

"Although usually wary of people, moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas," officials said.

You shouldn't approach a moose under any circumstance, even if they "appear to be docile."

DEEP's Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Police Divisions are monitoring any moose that travel near busy roads. For more information about moose in the state and what to do if you come in contact with one, click here.