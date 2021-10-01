CT Fall Hunting Season to Start This Month

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced the beginning of fall firearms hunting seasons.

Starting on Oct. 2, turkey firearms hunting season begins and continues through Oct. 30 and small game season starts on Oct. 16.

Deer hunting season will begin a little later, starting on Nov. 17.

According to the DEEP, a variety of bird hunting seasons open on different dates, which can be viewed on their website.

Pheasant hunting will be available as a permit-based program from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13, with more information available on their website.

The DEEP will also offer events this season such as “Hunter Highlights,” which offer locally sourced food to participants.

In addition, participants will be able to improve their shooting skills on a trap field during Junior Hunter Training Days before embarking on a mentored hunt for pheasants, waterfowl and deer alongside the DEEP Wildlife Division and volunteers from the CE/FS Program.

Hunters should wear at least 400 square inches of fluorescent orange above the waste from Sept. 1 through the last day of February wherever hunting is known to occur.

Hunters should also take precautions against mosquitos after a rise in West Nile virus was identified in Connecticut.

New hunters should refer to the hunting roadmap on the DEEP’s website, as well as complete safety prerequisites online prior to registration for modified firearms hunting day.