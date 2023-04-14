There was a $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut Thursday night.

The winning numbers were 1-13-19-21-28.

It’s not clear where the winning ticket was sold.

The top prize for the daily drawing is $100,000. This is the second $100,000 winner this month.

On April 4, a ticket bought at the Express Mini Mart at 114 Main St. in East Hartford also matched all the numbers to win $100,000.

This was the 14th time someone has won the jackpot this year.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2023

Jan. 1: 2-14-20-25-31 - one $100,000 winner

Jan. 2: 1-2-18-23-29 - one $100,000 winner

Jan. 8: 3-10-11-30-33 - one $100,000 winner

Jan. 9: 8-15-20-32-34 - one $100,000 winner

Jan. 22: 4-22-25-26-29 - one $100,000 winner

Feb. 3: 13-16-30-34-35 - one $100,000 winner

Feb. 8: 1-6-8-24-34 - there were two $92,005 winners

Feb. 21: 1-9-14-15-26 - one $100,000 winner

Feb. 25: 3-7-15-32-35 - one $100,000 winner

March 4: 2-3-13-23-34 - one $100,000 winner

March 5: 5-13-24-28-35 - one $100,000 winner

March 24: 5-8-16-17-29 - one $100,000 winner

April 4: 6-7-11-17-31 - one $100,000 winner

April 13: 1-13-19-21-28 - one $100,000 winner