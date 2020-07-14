Connecticut Increases States on Travel Quarantine Advisory List to 22

The state of Connecticut has added to the list of the states that people traveling from must quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who is traveling into Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey from a state that has a new daily positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day span must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The three states implemented the quarantine order at the end of June to try and keep infection rates low.

There were 19 states on the list. Delaware has been removed from the quarantine order and Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin have been added.

As of today, these are the 22 states that meet the criteria for quarantine:

The travel advisory applies to all travelers whose travel originates from the impacted states, and also applies to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to the impacted states.

On Monday, Gov. Ne Lamont said Connecticut will partner with New York to toughen the travel quarantine advisory by implementing a certification process for travelers.

It would require travelers to provide information on where they're staying, how they will quarantine and who they are traveling with, among other requirements that are yet to be determined, Lamont said.

The governor announced Monday that travelers coming from states subject to a quarantine travel advisory will have to participate in a certification process.

