CT Lottery calls on players to report incorrect responses from lottery terminals

The CT Lottery is urging people who play the lottery to report any incorrect responses they get when checking tickets at lottery terminals.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is advising players who believe the terminal gave an incorrect response to hold on to tickets that you bought since May 21 and contact the CT Lottery at (860) 713-2700 or CTLotterySecurity@ctlottery.org.

You can also bring the ticket to CT Lottery headquarters so CT Lottery can investigate.

“CT Lottery apologizes for the inconvenience and any confusion that this has caused,” the lottery corporation said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can contact CT Lottery at (860) 713-2700 or CTLotterySecurity@ctLottery.org if you have questions about the status of any Connecticut lottery ticket.