CT mother arrested for sending harassing messages to school employee: police

A mother has been arrested after she allegedly stalked and sent harassing emails to a school employee in the Region 4 school district, which her children go to, according to police.

State police said a Westbrook woman, who is in her 30s, is accused of sending the emails to a school administrator between late December and early January.

The mother of two sent several emails to a Central Office employee, using inflammatory content and language, according to an arrest warrant. The employee told authorities that a specific email sent on Jan. 1 referenced personal information about their family, citing "all of the harm and abuse [they] are willing to inflict unto our children."

The email went on to say, "I was very disturbed to find out that your family has a childhood cancer case and yet you are still so careless and reckless with other people's lives," the warrant reads. "I hope the world doesn't turn your back on you and leave your [loved ones] to suffer and die alone like you've done to all my kids."

The employee told authorities that their social media is private, and they do not publicly share personal information about themselves or their family online.

In the arrest warrant, the employee said the children's mother told them she knows their home address, marital status, family status, "and other intimate details that she does not have any reason knowing."

The woman also tried to friend the employee on Facebook, and they blocked her, according to police.

The woman faces charges including stalking and harassment and was held on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Region 4 schools educate students in Chester, Deep River and Essex.