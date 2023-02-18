CT Native Earns Gold at International Taekwondo Competition

Amanda Gregg picked up taekwondo just four years ago and has quickly risen through the ranks.

She recently represented the United States in Australia at the Virtus Oceana Games, an international multi-sport competition for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.

Gregg, who has a form of autism, won gold and has earned the opportunity to be a captain for Team USA at an even bigger international competition in France this summer. Her success is only motivating her to work harder and continue her mission of inspiring others.

"It shows that no matter what, hard work will pay off," said Gregg. "It was probably one of the biggest moments of my life. No words can describe how I felt. It makes me feel good that people can look up to me and hopefully work hard and know that anything is possible."

Gregg teaches youth classes at Integrity Taekwondo in Uncasville. She has also started using the hashtag #uniquetkd to inspire others to try the sports that has given her so much.