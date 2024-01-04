CT not seeing migrant influx, but is prepared to address any that get bused in: officials

As the neighboring states of New York and Massachusetts deal with an influx of migrants, we’re taking a look at whether Connecticut is seeing any effects and whether it’s prepared.

Buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to arrive in New York City, testing the patience of city leaders.

“We have no more room in the city,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said back in July 2023.

In Massachusetts, the governor has declared a state of emergency with migrants being dropped off most notably in Martha’s Vineyard in 2022.

But in Connecticut, immigrant advocacy groups say they haven’t seen an influx.

“I don’t believe we’re seeing the same numbers as New York. We’re also not seeing folks, at least to my knowledge come in on busses, coming in in large groups,” Susan Schnitzer, president and CEO for the CT Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI), said.

She said many migrants coming here already have ties to the state.

“They have family, friends, maybe former neighbors from their towns, their villages here,” Schnitzer said.

The state said it’s being proactive with the Division of Emergency Management meeting with groups like CIRI regularly.

“We hold calls and chat with them every two weeks to see what they’re seeing,” William Turner, state emergency management director, said.

He said early last year, a plan was created to address any potential buses coming to Connecticut. It includes helping large cities to identify potential drop-off points and working with nonprofits to provide services.

“How can we meet their basic human needs? What would they need to get settled as they may have come here with little to no notice,” he said.

Building One Community, another group based in Stamford, provides such services.

“We provide from English languages to vocational programs to immigration legal services,” Anka Badurina, executive director of Building One Community, said.

She said many migrants are either fleeing for their lives or are in search for economic opportunities.

“When they come here, what they want to do is work and I think that’s an important piece. They’re here to improve their life for sure, their communities and our community at large as well,” Badurina said.

State officials said they’re monitoring the situation and are staying in touch with their counterparts in New York and Massachusetts.