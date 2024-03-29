3-year-old safe, suspect in custody after car stolen in Mass. is found Windsor

A 3-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Chicopee, Massachusetts on Friday morning has been found safe at a hotel in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect was later found at a fitness center in Windsor and has been taken into custody.

Police said 3-year-old Liam David Pagan was in a red Toyota Camry with Massachusetts registration 3SCX29 that was stolen around 8:50 a.m. and they issued an Amber Alert for him.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

The car was found outside a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, but neither Liam nor the suspect were in it.

Liam was soon after found safe at the Rodeway Inn in Windsor after hotel employees contacted authorities. Police said he has been taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

UPDATE—Officers have located LIAM DAVID PAGAN at a hotel in Windsor, Conn. He is safe. Suspect is outstanding. AMBER Alert is deactivated. Investigation and search for suspect is ongoing. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect was found at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor and taken into custody.

AMBER Alert has been activated for missing boy LIAM DAVID PAGAN, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in #Chicopee this morning at 8:50. Believed headed toward #Connecticut. Here is Liam’s photo and photo of the actual car. Please call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/P9wBInVe2H — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

They believe he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the Stop & Shop shopping plaza, where he left the car.