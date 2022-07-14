CT Residents in All 8 Counties Asked to Conserve Water

Connecticut residents are being asked to reduce water usage as all eight counties enter level two of the five stages of drought conditions.

Officials from the Office of Policy and Management said Gov. Ned Lamont has approved a recommendation by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions.

What Stage 2 Drought Conditions in CT Mean for You

Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to:

Reduce automatic outdoor irrigation

Postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation

Minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures

Follow any additional conservation requests issued by water suppliers or municipalities

Tips on saving water can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website.

Stage 2, the second of five stages of drought, identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems, according to state officials.

“Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” Lamont said in a statement. “We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”

Office of Policy & Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, who chairs the Interagency Drought Workgroup, said in a statement that “precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them.”

He said residents should not be alarmed but should begin taking steps now to reduce their water usage.

The state has experienced this level of drought five times in the past two decades, in 2002, 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2020, according to the Office of Policy and Management. They said if conditions deteriorate further, the state could reach Stage 3.

Officials warn that residents who depend on private wells, fire or irrigation ponds, and other highly localized water resources should be especially mindful of local conditions, especially in places where previous droughts have affected supplies.