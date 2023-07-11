Vermont

CT search & rescue team in Vermont to help with catastrophic flooding

CTDEMHS

Connecticut has sent its Urban Search & Rescue team to Vermont to help with the ongoing catastrophic flooding in the state.

The team left for Berlin, Vermont on Monday.

They will help with swift water rescues and assist rescue crews in the areas hit hard by flooding, according to CT Department of Emergency Manaagement & Homeland Security.

It is the first time in the team's history that it will be able to help a nearby state in a time of need, according to a Facebook post from Connecticut Task Force 1.

It is not clear how long the team will remain in Vermont.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
