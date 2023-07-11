CT search & rescue team in Vermont to help with catastrophic flooding

Connecticut has sent its Urban Search & Rescue team to Vermont to help with the ongoing catastrophic flooding in the state.

The team left for Berlin, Vermont on Monday.

@GovNedLamont has authorized deployment of Connecticut’s Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Team to Vermont through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). 8 members of CT-TF1 will assist with swift water rescue missions due to the on-going catastrophic flooding. pic.twitter.com/n3wSRneJot — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) July 10, 2023

They will help with swift water rescues and assist rescue crews in the areas hit hard by flooding, according to CT Department of Emergency Manaagement & Homeland Security.

It is the first time in the team's history that it will be able to help a nearby state in a time of need, according to a Facebook post from Connecticut Task Force 1.

It is not clear how long the team will remain in Vermont.