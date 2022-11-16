CT Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated Over Sold Out Presale Tickets

Swifties are not happy.

“Just aggravated that Ticketmaster should have known. They should have known what the demand is,” said Ellen Tinson of East Hampton.

On Tuesday, presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour went online. Fans flocked to Ticketmaster, causing disruption and slow wait times.

Ticketmaster acknowledged ongoing issues and said they are "urgently working to resolve" them. The company said there was a historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets.

“Almost immediately, it said they were having technical difficulties,” Tinson said.

The long wait times continued into Wednesday. The Capital One presale opened at 2 but by 4:30 p.m., customers were notified tickets were sold out.

“Same thing is happening and now they are telling us that due to demand, ticket availability is limited and ticket options may vary,” Tison said.

"Finally I got in around 3, it was just for 30 minutes, here is your tickets you can select, and said 'sorry somebody else already has your tickets, try again,'" Sandra Rodriguez of Milford said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, but we did not hear back. General public sale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.