The CTrail Hartford Line has suspended service until further notice due to Hurricane Henri.

Officials said the suspension will begin on Sunday.

"We are monitoring the weather and working with our ground crews to assess the situation as it progresses," CTrail officials said in a tweet.

Authorities plan to provide updates as they become available.

Henri strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it continues heading towards Connecticut.