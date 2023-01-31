Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Official

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.

The superintendent said that police reported to the school, detectives are investigating and there is a police presence at the school.

“It is my hope that person responsible for this senseless act of violence is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Highsmith said in the statement.

No additional information was immediately available.