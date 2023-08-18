Business

CVS Health announces more than 300 job cuts in Connecticut

CVS To Shed 5000 Jobs Nationwide

CVS Health has announced more than 300 layoffs in Connecticut.

The company notified the state Department of Labor on Friday that it will be conducting a mass layoff at its facility at 151 Farmington Ave. in Hartford.

The layoffs are expected to begin on Oct. 21 and continue through Dec. 30. The company said 306 of the positions being terminated are held by Connecticut residents.

In total, the company plans to lay off more than 500 employees, including remote workers who do not live in Connecticut but report to a leader in the state, according to the letter sent to the Department of Labor.

CVS Health Corporation and Aetna merged several years ago.

CVS said the number of employees in Connecticut will be approximately 9,000 people. 

