CVS Health to layoff dozens of remote employees

CVS Health is laying off nearly 165 employees as a part of a mass layoff at its facility in Hartford, Connecticut.

The facility, located on Farmington Avenue, announced that they plan to layoff 164 employees in February 2025.

The company said all of the impacted employees are either out stationed, remote or work-at-home employees.

None of the employees being impacted by layoffs report to work in Hartford. CVS Health said only three of the 164 positions are based in Connecticut.

The total number includes people who work remotely, but report to someone located at the Hartford office, according to CVS Health.

The positions being laid off in Connecticut are field sales representative, senior analyst and senior sales manager.

"We are committed to supporting these colleagues, who will receive severance pay and benefits, including access to outplacement services," CVS Health said in a statement.

CVS Health notified the state of more layoffs last month, including in Connecticut. That affected 42 employees, 12 of whom work in Hartford.

Employees included in this round of layoffs have already been notified.