CVS to Add 13 More COVID-19 Testing Sites in Connecticut

CVS Health plans to add another 13 COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state.

The new sites, which will use self-swab tests, will open on Friday, May 22, expanding on the prior 12 that opened on May 15, according to Aetna.

Self-swab tests will be available to people who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Anyone taking a test will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in around three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

New CVS COVID-19 testing sites in Connecticut include:

CVS Pharmacy, 81 North St., Bristol

CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington

CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury

CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main St., East Hartford

CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme

CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford

CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry

CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam

CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope St., Stamford

CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main St., Stamford

CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Ave., West Haven

CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

The other CVS COVID-19 Testing Sites are Located at:

CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Ave., Bethel

CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main St., Cheshire

CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main St., Coventry

CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High St., East Hampton

CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield St., Enfield

CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main St., Glastonbury

CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford

CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford

CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington St., Hartford

CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford

CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High St., East Hampton

CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington St., Hartford

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May and process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The 25 test sites in Connecticut are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states.

CVS Health said, once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.

The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.