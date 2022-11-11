‘Cycling Without Age' Movement Comes to Southeastern Connecticut

A new group of volunteers in Mystic is working to prove that some adventures have no age limit, one bike ride at a time.

Cycling Without Age, a global movement, now has a Mystic area chapter.

"Just to bring the joy of cycling to our community for those who aren't able to get out on a bike," said Alison Zack Darrell, who helped bring the initiative to southeastern Connecticut. "The simple joys of getting out on a bike are kind of irreplaceable."

The all-volunteer group formed in May. Using an e-bike with a side car, known as a trishaw, the group gives rides to people who are not able to ride a bicycle themselves. They have already partnered with several senior living communities in the Mystic area.

Residents from Academy Point at Mystic, a senior living community focused on assisted living and memory care, have gone out with the volunteers for rides several times.

“Even though they may be in a different situation than they were 10 years ago, there is no reason we can’t seek adventures and opportunities for them to have a purposeful life," said Bonnie Pollard-Johnson, executive director of Academy Point at Mystic.

Susan and Jim Funk went for their second ride on the trishaw this week.

"It felt exhilarating," Susan said.

On the ride, Susan and Jim reminisced on their past. They pointed across the river to the Mystic Seaport Museum, where Susan spent her career.

"She just retired at 40 years and was the executive vice president and COO of the seaport when she retired," Jim said. "So it really was a pretty wonderful career."

Earlier this year, Susan moved to Academy Point full-time. Jim lives there part-time. The couple said that they used to bike the same road that they rode along this week.

"To see the smile on Sue's face, that was the most important thing," Jim said.

Mary Ann Correll and her husband, Bill, were also smiling big during the ride. They held each others' hand the entire time.

Duane Troxel and his wife, Stephanie, said that the ride felt like they were flying.

"Bike-riding in the Mystic community is something they have all done in the past and even though they may not be able to push the pedals, riding along in back is a wonderful experience," Pollard-Johnson said. "Seeing the nature, the sun in your face, it is good for your health."

To learn more about Mystic Area Cycling Without Age, call or text 860-941-8305. They are looking for more passengers and for more volunteer pilots.