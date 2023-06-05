car crash

VIDEO: SUV plows through Mass. martial arts studio, lands in ravine

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the vehicle

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV crashed through a martial arts studio and landed in a ravine Monday afternoon in Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Images from the scene showed the badly damaged vehicle in a brook near Pleasant Street and River Street. A nearby building appeared damaged, as well.

That building is a martial arts studio that appeared heavily damaged hours later.

Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to find the driver ejected from the black Ford Edge. He was unconscious, and first responders performed life-saving measures.

He was taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Police did not have any more information about his condition.

Investigators said the SUV was seen driving down Pleasant Street at a high speed before crashing through the building and coming to rest in the river embankment, bursting into flames.

Police believe the man may have experienced a medical emergency. The investigation is ongoing.

