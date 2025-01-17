Daughter of victim killed in road rage shooting in Bristol speaks out

Felicia Seitlinger is still grieving the loss of her father Christopher Eble.

“It’s been the hardest thing I've ever been through,” Seitlinger said. “My dad, he was an amazing and passionate person. He loved his family, more than anything he loved his animals, his friends.”

Back in April, police said Eble was shot in a case of road rage. On Friday, 58-year-old Thomas Falco, charged with first-degree manslaughter, faced a judge.

According to court documents, Falco told police Eble was tailgating him, he flashed his lights signaling the driver to pass. Falco said Eble pulled in front on him and slammed on his brakes. He claims Eble got out of the car and was cursing at him.

“I felt trapped and vulnerable with the male approaching me and looking aggressive like he wanted to hurt me,” Falco said in a statement to police.

Falco reached for his registered handgun and said Eble was within one to two feet from his open window and heard Eble say, “I got one of those, too.”

The suspect said he feared for his life when he opened fire. Falco stayed at the scene and called 911 to report the shooting.

Eble was taken to the hospital and later died in August.

“Where he was coherent but never able to speak for himself, or tell his side of the story, that is one of the harder parts,” Seitlinger said.

Court documents reveal Eble had 20 prior arrests in Connecticut. Investigators believe he's connected to several road rage cases in other towns including Cheshire, Plymouth, Farmington and North Haven.

Meanwhile, investigators said there are some inconsistencies between Falco’s statement and surveillance footage.

According to court paperwork, video shows Eble never made it up to Falco’s driver's side door and it also shows Falco’s window did not appear to be open.

The Eble family is hoping justice will be served.

"I hope this man gets what he deserves for taking an innocent life," Seitlinger said.

Falco is due back in court March 27.