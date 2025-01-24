Milford

Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Connecticut location on Friday.

Located at 1611 Boston Post Rd. in Milford, the takeout spot will be the first-ever Dave's Hot Chicken in the state.

They're known for their juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will "blow your mind."

Three childhood friends in their 20s started the chain in 2017, with $900 and a grand opening in an East Hollywood parking lot.

Dave's Hot Chicken has several locations in nearby states including New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Click here to see their menu.

