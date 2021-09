The death of a man found in Bridgeport early Saturday morning is under investigation by police.

Emergency officials said they received a call from a citizen around 12:30 a.m. reporting a man hunched over on the bleachers behind a field on the 1000th block of Boston Avenue.

When firefighters, police and medics arrived to the scene, they said the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

At this time, authorities said it appears the man's death may be drug related.