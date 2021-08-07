Death of Man Found in Car in Somers Ruled a Homicide: OCME

The death of a man who was found in a car in the woods off Durkee Road in Somers earlier this week has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State police said the vehicle was found off the road on Thursday, in the woods, and a man's body was inside.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Jason Comes. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso with perforation of the heart and lungs, according to the OCME.

Authorities have said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.