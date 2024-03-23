DEEP kicks-off its ‘2024 Sky's The Limit' hiking and walking challenge

Spring is here and what better way to celebrate than to be outdoors hiking and walking through our scenic forests?

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Enviromental Protection (DEEP) has announced its '2024 Sky's The Limit' challenge kick-off on March 22.

Included locations:

Pootatuck State Forest (Squantz Pond State Park), New Fairfield, CT

Nipmuck State Forest (Bigelow Hollow State Park), Union, CT

Shenipsit State Forest, Stafford, Summers and Ellington, CT

Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted, CT

Cockaponset State Forest, Pattaconk Lake Area in Chester and Haddam, CT

Pachaug State Forest, Voluntown, Sterling, Plainfield, Griswold, North Stonington, and Preston, CT

Massacoe State Forest, Simsbury, CT

Paugussett State Forest, Newtown, CT

Mattatuck State Forest, Harwinton, Litchfield, Plymouth, Thomaston, Waterbury and Watertown, CT

Nassahegon State Forest, Burlington, CT

Naugatuck State Forest, Naugatuck, Oxford and Beacon Falls

Nehantic State Forest, Lyme, CT

Natchuag State Forest, Chaplain, Eastford, and Hampton, CT

Salmon River State Forest (Day Pond State Park), Colchester, CT

Topsmead State Forest, Litchfield, CT

Registration and other information can be found on the DEEP's official Sky's The Limit site.