Hiking

DEEP kicks-off its ‘2024 Sky's The Limit' hiking and walking challenge

This year's challenge will cover approximately half of the state forests.

By Lia Holmes

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Spring is here and what better way to celebrate than to be outdoors hiking and walking through our scenic forests?

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Enviromental Protection (DEEP) has announced its '2024 Sky's The Limit' challenge kick-off on March 22.

Included locations:

Pootatuck State Forest (Squantz Pond State Park), New Fairfield, CT

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Nipmuck State Forest (Bigelow Hollow State Park), Union, CT

Shenipsit State Forest, Stafford, Summers and Ellington, CT

Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted, CT

Local

Haddam 28 mins ago

1 injured in rollover crash, vehicle fire in Haddam

Rocky Hill 1 hour ago

Route 3 in Rocky Hill reopens after crash

Cockaponset State Forest, Pattaconk Lake Area in Chester and Haddam, CT

Pachaug State Forest, Voluntown, Sterling, Plainfield, Griswold, North Stonington, and Preston, CT 

Massacoe State Forest, Simsbury, CT

Paugussett State Forest, Newtown, CT 

Mattatuck State Forest, Harwinton, Litchfield, Plymouth, Thomaston, Waterbury and Watertown, CT

Nassahegon State Forest, Burlington, CT

Naugatuck State Forest, Naugatuck, Oxford and Beacon Falls

Nehantic State Forest, Lyme, CT

Natchuag State Forest, Chaplain, Eastford, and Hampton, CT

Salmon River State Forest (Day Pond State Park), Colchester, CT 

Topsmead State Forest, Litchfield, CT 

Registration and other information can be found on the DEEP's official Sky's The Limit site.

This article tagged under:

Hiking
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us