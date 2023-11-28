Democrat Bill Dauphin wins Vernon special election after recount resulted in tie

Democrat Bill Dauphin has been elected to the Vernon Town Council during a special election held Tuesday.

The Registrar of Voters said Dauphin won by over 100 votes after tying with Republican candidate Bill Campbell during a recount of votes cast in the general election.

Dauphin received 1,767 votes and Campbell received 1,633 votes, according to the Registrar of Voters.

A special election was held in Vernon after a recount indicated that both candidates received 2,693 votes, respectively.

The Vernon Registrar of Voters initially conducted the recount after two votes divided the candidates. That recount resulted in a tie, according to town officials.

Town officials said 11 candidates elected to the town council have already been sworn in.

Vernon residents were able to vote between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. School was not in session.