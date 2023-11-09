Special election to be held after Vernon recount results in tied vote

A special election will be held in Vernon after two candidates vying for the 12th seat on the Town Council had tied votes.

The Vernon Registrar of Voters conducted a recount of Tuesday's election results after two votes divided candidates Bill Dauphin and Bill Campbell. Both candidates received 2,693 votes, respectively.

That recount resulted in a tie, according to town officials. Because of this, a special election will be held in about three weeks to decide who will fill the last seat.

The remaining 11 candidates who won will be sworn in and the council will meet before the special election takes place. The mayor presides over the council.