vernon

Special election to be held after Vernon recount results in tied vote

NBC Connecticut

A special election will be held in Vernon after two candidates vying for the 12th seat on the Town Council had tied votes.

The Vernon Registrar of Voters conducted a recount of Tuesday's election results after two votes divided candidates Bill Dauphin and Bill Campbell. Both candidates received 2,693 votes, respectively.

That recount resulted in a tie, according to town officials. Because of this, a special election will be held in about three weeks to decide who will fill the last seat.

The remaining 11 candidates who won will be sworn in and the council will meet before the special election takes place. The mayor presides over the council.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

vernonvoting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us