Department of Developmental Services Reports COVID-19 Cases

Nine people who receive residential services from the state Department of Developmental Services have tested positive for COVID-19, and one of them has died, the department confirmed Friday.

The person who died was a man from the Torrington facility.

“My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” said DDS Commissioner Jordan Scheff said in a press release. “In these difficult moments we must all come together; as family, as staff, as providers and friends, to all support one another.”

Three DDS staff members who work with the public have also tested positive for the virus. The department is working on contact tracing for that staff.

DDS serves more than 17,000 people with intellectual disabilities across the state, using public and private providers.

DDS has taken steps to protect against the spread of the virus, including:

Implementing health screening protocols for all DDS staff entering public support facilities.

Restricting visitors for all DDS congregate residential settings.

Adjusting supports and services to promote social distancing by offering telehealth and telecommunication options.

Approving over 630 DDS employees for telework to promote social distancing and minimize exposure to individuals and staff at DDS public settings.

Continuing with regular and deep cleaning schedules in all DDS public settings and administrative offices; and

Implementing appropriate safety measures, as determined in consultation with the Department of Public Health, for staff who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with individuals suspected of or having COVID-19.

So far, 1,291 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 27 patients have died.