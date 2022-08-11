recall alert

Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket

The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information.

East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:

  • Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing egg and wheat allergens
  • Spicy salmon roll (9.6 oz) - missing egg allergen
  • Spicy tuna roll (9.6 oz) - missing egg allergen
  • Spicy shrimp roll (8 oz) - missing egg allergen
  • Philadelphia avocado or cucumber classic roll (8 oz) - milk allergen not declared
  • Pink lady and salmon avocado roll (9 oz) - egg allergen not declared
  • Shrimp tempura & lobster roll (12.8 oz) - missing wheat allergen declaration
  • California crunch roll (9.6 oz) - missing wheat allergen declaration

DCP officials said Geissler's is the only market to sell the products, and they've since removed the products from their shelves. The store is working with EZ Noble Sushi to correct the labels.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Allergens not listed on the labels include eggs, wheat and milk. The sushi in question was delivered to all of the supermarket's locations.

Geissler's Supermarket has multiple locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts, including in East Windsor, Windsor, Somers, Bloomfield, South Windsor and Granby.

“Properly labeling food products is critical to protecting the health and safety of consumers," said Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan. "Thank you to our food Inspectors for their hard work in ensuring product safety, and to EZ Noble Sushi and Geissler’s for working quickly to address this issue.”

Local

Newington 29 mins ago

Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer

Manchester 2 hours ago

Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford

Anyone who bought the above listed products is being urged not to consume it and throw it out, or return it. Anyone who ate the products and is feeling sick should seek medical attention.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

recall alertDepartment of Consumer ProtectionConnecticut’s Department of Consumer ProtectionsushiEZ Noble Sushi
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us