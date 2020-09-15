Dirt Bike Driver Possibly Paralyzed After Crash in New Haven: Police

A dirt bike driver is possibly paralyzed after a colliding with a car in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers said the 27-year-old dirt bike driver from New Haven was driving without a headlight on Canal Street near Foote Street in the Dixwell neighborhood when the crash happened around 11:52 p.m.

According to investigators, police believe the dirt bike driver was performing a wheelie and traveling southbound on Canal Street when an oncoming northbound driver in a car started a left turn onto Foote Street. When the driver of the car began the turn, the dirt bike and the car collided, police added.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene and an ambulance transported the dirt bike driver to the hospital.

Authorities said the dirt bike driver suffered head trauma and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

He is unable to move his arms and legs, investigators added. There is suspected paralysis, but the full extent is unknown, according to police.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 32-year-old New Haven woman. Police said she parked her vehicle with a heavily damaged windshield at Gregory and Canal streets and reported the crash.

According to police, she complained of a head injury and glass in her eyes. She was transported to the hospital, where she has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with police is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.