Some disabled veterans can get property tax exemptions

Some veterans qualify for a new benefit this Veterans Day.

A new state law, which went into effect Oct. 1, gave a property tax exemption to veterans who are deemed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to be 100% permanently and totally disabled.

“We don’t want to forget those who chose to serve or who were serving and paid a sacrifice from them not being able to do a day-to-day job,” Sen. Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) said.

Veterans say it’s a small benefit to those who are unable to work as a result of injuries sustained during their service.

“When you’re 100% disabled, you really gave a lot to your country,” American Legion Post 96 Commander Heidi-Anne Mooney said.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation this past fall. Some said veteran groups agreed the state should start by offering the benefit to those who are 100% disabled.

“This is an important way of saying thank you and we appreciate, in a way of giving back to the veterans who served our country,” Sen. Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock) said.

The Connecticut Conference and Municipalities didn’t oppose the idea of a benefit, but is still asking the state to help offset the lost revenue.

“If the state wanted to do this, then the state could either reimburse the towns or provide an income tax credit,” CCM Associate Director of Public Policy Randy Collins said.

Gordon said he plans to submit a bill offering relief to towns but Osten, who co-chairs the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said towns aren’t losing much money.

According to the legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis, 1,209 veterans statewide qualify for exemptions totaling $4.9 million.

Osten said the legislature will likely need to clarify the bill though. Some local tax assessors are expanding the benefit to other disabled veterans.

Osten said the legislature is open to clarifying the law requires the exemption when the VA determines a veteran is 100% disabled.

She also said the legislature will clarify the exemption applies to a veteran’s entire property because some towns are only applying it to a home and not the value of the land.