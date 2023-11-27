Discounted 2024 Big E tickets offered for holiday gift giving

Tickets to the Big E in 2024 are being offered for a discount just in time for your holiday shopping.

The Big E returns from Sept. 13, 2024 to Sept. 29, 2024.

You can take part in the Big E Under the Tree holiday special through New Year’s Day.

Discounted Big E tickets

Ticket options available include:

Single Day Admission Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12

Midway Magic Vouchers are $30

Opening Day Tickets, which are good for use on Sept. 13 only, are $12

17-Day Value Passes are $70 for adults or $35 for children between 6 and 12 years old. This offer includes four free Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold

Cream Puff & Eclair Vouchers are $30 for a six- pack for any combination of Cream Puffs and Eclairs

Tickets, passes and vouchers are “print at home” documents. Learn more at www.TheBigE.com.

While the Big E is a massive draw to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, there are lots of other events as well.

Yuletide at Storrowton Village Museum

Storrowton’s free Yuletide winter festival will be held on Dec. 2 and 3.

There will be Yuletide Week happenings from Dec. 5 to 9, with guided tours.

The Yuletide Lantern Light Evening will be in Dec. 6 and “Spirits of Christmas Past” Ghost Tours will be offered on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Learn more at www.StorrowtonVillage.com for details.

Eastern States Farmers Market

And the ESE Farmers Market has regional wines and cheeses, sweaters, gourmet foods, Yankee Candles, holiday decor and more.

The Eastern States Farmers Market is near Gate 9A. Visit www.TheBigE.com for December dates and hours.