Displaced tenants speak out at meeting six weeks after Avon apartment complex fire

Residents are demanding answers after a fire forced dozens of families from their homes in Avon in April.

They spoke out at a town council meeting on Thursday.

“It's getting old, you know. It's getting old and, you know, it's living in a hotel,” said David Ossorio, of Avon.

Tenants like Ossorio still can’t return home more than six weeks after a destructive fire at the Avon Place Apartments.

“We want answers and that's all we want,” said Ossorio.

Dozens of families were forced out.

And some tell us they’re frustrated wondering when they can go back and who is paying for the hotel rooms.

“I should have thanked the town of Avon for helping us out during this period,” said Darpan Shah, of Avon.

At the town council meeting, the town manager said the town is providing some assistance.

While the restoration timeline is up to the building owner, the town is clearing any red tape to make sure it can go as fast as possible.

“Whether it is plan review, scheduling, inspections, advice, you name it, they will provide that as quickly as possible,” said Brandon Robertson, Avon's town manager.

But, as the weeks drag on some think the property management needs to be more open about what’s going on.

And they wonder if the town could do more when it comes to the repairs needed to allow them to move back.

“But I don't think that they're pushing enough to say, OK, let's get this going,” said Ossorio.

We reached out to the owner of most of the building – Empire Realty USA – for comment but have not yet heard back.