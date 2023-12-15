Display trucks call for permanent ceasefire drive around CT and MA

Dozens of families from Connecticut and Massachusetts are raising awareness about the situation in Gaza.

They're using two digital ad trucks to display images of war-torn country and call for a ceasefire. Slides also encourage people to "Stand up against Islamophobia and Antisemitism."

One of the trucks sat outside Sen. Chris Murphy's office in Hartford early Friday morning before making its way to Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office, as well as Rep. Rosa DeLauro's office in New Haven.

"We want a ceasefire. That's the whole idea. That at the end of the day, this bombing needs to stop, and we need to figure out a solution, where Israel and Palestine can live side by side," Shafi Ahmed, of Wallingford, said.

Ahmed is one of 40 families involved in this effort. He says together, they've raised nearly $20,000 for the trucks, which are making stops at several offices of lawmakers around Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"Yes, you want to get Hamas, and I agree, and nobody has a problem with that. But there are civilians. We need a ceasefire now, because the longer you wait, the more women and children will die," Ahmed said.

This effort comes one week after the U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"The United States is not positioned right now to support a ceasefire of Israel against Gaza and Hamas. I don't know when that will change, but the winds of change are afoot," Dr. Robert A. Sanders said.

Sanders is a distinguished lecturer of national security at the University of New Haven. He said Israel has a complete and legal right to defend itself, but he also said it's a complex situation.

"The issue is how it is prosecuting that war against Hamas, which is a very small part of who is being harmed in the fight. The majority of those being harmed are civilians, and that's the question here," Sanders said.

Blumenthal issued a statement addressing Friday morning's protest. He said he is also hoping for a peaceful solution, saying in part:

"I hope that civilian casualties in Gaza are reduced, humanitarian aid is increased, and Israel’s security is guaranteed, along with a peaceful path forward for Palestinians. But I believe that Israel must defend itself and dismantle Hamas, a terrorist organization whose sole mission is to annihilate Israel and the Jewish people.”

Meanwhile, organizers say they will continue driving around in their trucks and plan to be back in Connecticut on Monday.