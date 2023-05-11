‘Disturbing' Racist Literature Found in North Haven Neighborhood: Police

North Haven police are investigating after they say racist, disturbing flyers containing hate speech were found on the ground in a neighborhood.

"North Haven has zero tolerance for hate speech against any person or group, whether it is based on race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin, gender identity or any other affiliation, and we condemn this behavior," the department posted on its Facebook page.

Police did not identify the neighborhood where the literature was found, but ask anyone who may have surveillance video of the person or people responsible to contact them.

They have also contacted the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Investigative Unit to report the incident.

In the Facebook post, police said the flyers do not appear to call for or incite violence. They said while the literature is disturbing, it may not be criminal in nature, but that if it is determined a crime was committed, they will move to arrest those responsible.

Racist literature has also recently been found on lawns in Rocky Hill. It is not clear if the Rocky Hill and North Haven incidents are related.