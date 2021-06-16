East Haven

Dog Found Emaciated, Dehydrated in East Haven

East Haven Animal Shelter

Police in East Haven have identified the owner of a dog that was found emaciated and dehydrated early Wednesday morning and that person will face animal cruelty charges, according to animal control.

According to the East Haven Animal Shelter, an officer found the male pit mix, which is between 6 and 9 months old, in the area of Sylvan Hills Road around 1 a.m. Shelter officials said the dog was dehydrated, emaciated and had pressure sores on his body. His condition was described as "very poor" and he was immediately taken to an emergency veterinarian.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He is expected to recover in the long term, Animal Control Officer Owen Little said.

Little said police have found the owner and that person will be charged with animal cruelty.

The shelter and the group Desmond's Army offered a combined $1,500 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the dog's condition.

This article tagged under:

East Havenanimal abuse
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us