Dog Found Emaciated, Dehydrated in East Haven

Police in East Haven have identified the owner of a dog that was found emaciated and dehydrated early Wednesday morning and that person will face animal cruelty charges, according to animal control.

According to the East Haven Animal Shelter, an officer found the male pit mix, which is between 6 and 9 months old, in the area of Sylvan Hills Road around 1 a.m. Shelter officials said the dog was dehydrated, emaciated and had pressure sores on his body. His condition was described as "very poor" and he was immediately taken to an emergency veterinarian.

He is expected to recover in the long term, Animal Control Officer Owen Little said.

Little said police have found the owner and that person will be charged with animal cruelty.

The shelter and the group Desmond's Army offered a combined $1,500 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the dog's condition.