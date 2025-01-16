Norwalk

Dog killed in fire in Norwalk

A dog died in a fire in Norwalk early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Dairy Farm Road around 12:16 a.m. and found residents trying to put out a fire in the basement and rescue their dog.

Fire officials said there was heavy fire in the basement and it was extending to the upper floor, but crews quickly brought it under control.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found the dog.

The homeowner and emergency medical staff from Norwalk Hospital to revive the dog, but were not able to and the pet died, according to the fire department.

Residents who escaped the fire suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Two residents are displaced and the house was deemed unfit for occupancy.

The Norwalk fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

