Dog Star Rescue hosting adoptable dog events around the state

Precious companies were looking for forever homes at Blue Back Square in West Hartford.

By Jolie Sherman

Throughout the month of August, NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoptions and donations. 

This marks our 9th annual Clear the Shelters campaign. 

In West Hartford on Sunday, there were several dogs looking for forever homes. 

It was Dog Star Rescue's fourth stop this weekend. The non-profit organization hosted events like this around the state in Plantsville, Plainville, and East Hartford.  

Volunteers say since Covid, the number of abandoned dogs has increased and overcrowded shelters. 

They say some people either can't afford or don't have the time anymore to take care of their pets and are giving them up.  

We spoke to a family who took home a beautiful, Labrador retriever today. 

"They have to be adopted. Especially, black dogs. We've looked into that before. They're rarely adopted," said Susan Besse, of Beacon Falls.

"Our dogs come up fully ready to be adopted. They're spayed or neutered. They have vaccinations, they've got health certificates, so don't be afraid to rescue," said Wendy Dobrandt, Director of Events and Transportation at Dog Star Rescue.

Dog Star Rescue will be hosting another event next Saturday in Bloomfield from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

