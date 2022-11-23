Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford

Two brothers have died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor apartment and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived. The two men were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to police, the victims are brothers who are 19 years old and 20 years old. Their identities have not been released.

Detectives are processing the scene and are talking to potential witnesses. Investigators plan to check cameras in the area. There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities do not believe this was a random attack. Police said they believe the suspect or suspects entered the back of the apartment and shot the two men.

Wednesday's deaths mark the 37th and 38th homicides this year in Hartford.