Southbury

Dozens evacuated from Kettletown State Park in Southbury after washed out bridge leaves them stranded

NBC Connecticut

More than three dozen campers were evacuated from Kettletown State Park in Southbury on Sunday after a washed out bridge left them stranded.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials originally said about 50 campers were stranded.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

DEEP EnCon police and DEEP Parks personnel worked with emergency services to evacuate the campers.

In total, 43 campers and three members of the DEEP staff were evacuated from the park, DEEP officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The heavy rain on Sunday washed out a bridge and that caused the campers to be stranded.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Southbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us