Dozens evacuated from Kettletown State Park in Southbury after washed out bridge leaves them stranded

More than three dozen campers were evacuated from Kettletown State Park in Southbury on Sunday after a washed out bridge left them stranded.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials originally said about 50 campers were stranded.

DEEP EnCon police and DEEP Parks personnel worked with emergency services to evacuate the campers.

In total, 43 campers and three members of the DEEP staff were evacuated from the park, DEEP officials said.

The heavy rain on Sunday washed out a bridge and that caused the campers to be stranded.

No injuries were reported.