Dozens line up at Martin Rosol's Meats on Good Friday for Easter

Easter is almost here and it's a time full of traditions.

For some people, that means a trip to Martin Rosol's Meats in New Britain.

"Oh, we come every year," said Joan Dowling of South Windsor.

One man from Torrington filled a whole shopping bag of kielbasa ahead of his Easter celebrations.

"We drive down here. It's 35 minutes, but it's well worth the ride," said Jerry Yorker of Torrington.

And some say it is well worth waiting in line for fresh, smoked Easter kielbasa. In fact, the line trailed around the building as early as 7 a.m.

That's when Betty Styran got there.

"It's the experience, too, you know? Because you can order online and just come pick it up. I don't do that," said Styran.

There were plenty of online orders, but many say there's something special about being there in person.

When you ask people why they're in line, they'll tell you it has to do with tradition. They were there because their family members got kielbasa from Martin Rosol's Meats before them. Some say it's also a way to celebrate their polish identity.

Martin Rosol's Meats has been around for decades.

"My great grandfather Martin started it in 1928. He was a polish immigrant, and he was very involved in the community, and that's what we try to do as well," said General Manager Teddy Rosol.

This family-owned business reaches people beyond Connecticut. A man from Long Island, New York came in on Friday to pick up 1,600 pounds of kielbasa.

"We came across this place 38 years ago, and we brought (kielbasa) home. And now it's going to extended family, extended friends, coworkers, and so on," Kevin Davis said.

Other customers live close by and say Friday was the start of new holiday tradition.

"My uncles and my grandfather used to come to New Britain every easter to pick up the kielbasa, and this is the first year that I'm actually doing it," said Greg Houle of Berlin.