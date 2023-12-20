Dozens of ATVs destroyed in effort to combat use of illegal vehicles in Hartford

Hartford police have destroyed 30 ATVs that have been seized during recent investigations in the capitol city.
The police department said the all-terrain vehicles were destroyed on Dec. 20 after being turned over by the court.
Authorities said destroying the ATVs was part of their effort to combat illegal vehicles from operating on city streets.
