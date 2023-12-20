Hartford

Dozens of ATVs destroyed in effort to combat use of illegal vehicles in Hartford

Hartford Police

Hartford police have destroyed 30 ATVs that have been seized during recent investigations in the capitol city.

The police department said the all-terrain vehicles were destroyed on Dec. 20 after being turned over by the court.

Authorities said destroying the ATVs was part of their effort to combat illegal vehicles from operating on city streets.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HartfordATVs
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us