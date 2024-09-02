Wallingford

Dozens of dogs rescued from Wallingford home

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A total of 37 dogs have been rescued from a home in Wallingford, according to police.

The police department said Wallingford Animal Control received an anonymous letter in February of 2023 stating there were a lot of dogs barking at a home on Benham Avenue.

Police said the barking was coming from a red garage on the property. The owner and her son led animal control officers to the garage where a total of 37 mixed breed dogs were living.

Officers saw a bowl of dirty water on the floor and layers of newspapers were covered in feces and urine, according to police.

The investigation took months and several police agencies assisted.

The dogs have since been taken to nearby shelters in Meriden, North Haven, East Haven and New London.

