westport

Dozens of high schoolers rescued after boat capsizes in Westport

By Angela Fortuna

compo beach
Sam Sagnella

Over two dozens high schoolers had to be rescued after their boat capsized near Compo Beach in Westport Wednesday evening.

The Coast Guard said 27 high schoolers and two adults were on board a recreational rowing boat when it capsized.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. Everyone was rescued and no one needed to go to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

One high schooler was missing but was quickly located.

The boat is owned by the Saugatuck Rowing Club.

