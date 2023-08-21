Dozens of Quinnipiac students assigned to live in student lounges due to full dorms: university

Quinnipiac University has assigned dozens of new students to live in lounges on campus because of an influx of admitted resident students, a spokesperson said.

The university said there are currently about 45 first-year students assigned to live in student lounges rather than dorm rooms.

It's because of a "highly successful admissions cycle," the university says, "thanks to all the exciting happenings at QU."

This includes the men's hockey NCAA national championship win, the construction of three new buildings on the South Quad, a new recreation and wellness center and a transformative partnership with Hartford HealthCare, according to the spokesperson.

The university said they expect the number of students in lounges to dwindle because students get homesick and drop out, or decide to commute from home. As this happens, students residing in lounges will be moved into the beds that are vacated.

NBC Connecticut asked the university how many students will reside in each lounge, but hasn't yet heard back. It's unknown if the students will be offered any services or compensation as a result.

Students are expected to move in on different days throughout the week. For a move-in date schedule, click here.

No additional information was immediately available.