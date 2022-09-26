Manchester

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic Being Held in Manchester

Flu season is right around the corner. A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic is being held in Manchester on Monday.

The clinic, which is being hosted by non-profit Marc INC, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sheldon Road.

The flu vaccine is typically recommended for those 6 months of age and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months.

While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and an continue as late as may.

Flu cases have been down significantly during the pandemic, but health officials are warning that the United States could be in for a particularly bad flu season. Some are concerned about the resurgence of both the flu and COVID-19 this winter, which is being called a "twindemic."

In order to prepare, health officials recommend getting a vaccine and avoiding getting sick. You can try to stay away from anyone who is not feeling well and if you, yourself, are not feeing well, you can try to avoid being around other people.

The vaccine clinic in Manchester does require advance registration. You can sign up here.

Anyone participating in the drive-thru vaccine clinic must be 18 years or older, is asked to bring an ID and insurance card or $20 in cash.

