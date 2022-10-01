Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic Being Held in Farmington

A drive-up flu shot clinic is being held in Farmington on Saturday.

More than 300 flu shots are available along with 100 COVID bivalent booster shots. You can also get both shots at the same time.

There is no need to pre-register or provide insurance. The shots are free to anyone 18 years and older.

The clinic is being held at 3 Farm Glen Blvd. and is on a first come, first served basis. It runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ProHealth Physicians has been doing this community service work for five years and NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to partner with them this year.